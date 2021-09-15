ANCONA – Grave incidente stradale questa mattina in via Ancona a Marcelli di Numana: un ciclista è stato investito ed ha riportato ferite molto gravi: è stato trasportato in eliambulanza, all’ospedale regionale a Torrette di Ancona
ANCONA – Grave incidente stradale questa mattina in via Ancona a Marcelli di Numana: un ciclista è stato investito ed ha riportato ferite molto gravi: è stato trasportato in eliambulanza, all’ospedale regionale a Torrette di Ancona
Informazione con rassegna stampa del mattino in diretta, telegiornali, sport, approfondimento, attualità e cultura.
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.