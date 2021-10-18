Clamoroso ribaltone nella Riviera delle Palme: Antonio Spazzafumo è il nuovo sindaco di San Benedetto del Tronto, staccando il primo cittadino uscente di 8 punti. Il risultato finale: Antonio Spazzafumo 54,27%, Pasqualino Piunti 45,73%.

