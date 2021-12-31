A perdere la vita nell'incendio divampato questa mattina intorno alle 7.00 a Macerata Alberto Cameli, 66 anni,  e sua sorella Anna, 65enne, disabile. Il rogo sarebbe stato causato da un corto circuito del frigorifero.

 

 

 

