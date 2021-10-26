Odori e gusto servono anche per accettare il costo su mercato. Il #tartufo ha il suo prezzo, ma anche il suo pregio sui piatti. Ad #Acqualagna, che ne è la patria, è stata inaugurata la 56esima Fiera Nazionale del Tartufo Bianco di Acqualagna

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRI ARTICOLI DELLO STESSO AUTORE