Causa pandemia mangiare in mensa non è più possibile, ma continua ad aiutare i bisognosi e le persone in difficoltà a Fermo l'associazione "Il ponte": pranzo da asporto anche a Natale per le famiglie povere.
Causa pandemia mangiare in mensa non è più possibile, ma continua ad aiutare i bisognosi e le persone in difficoltà a Fermo l'associazione "Il ponte": pranzo da asporto anche a Natale per le famiglie povere.
Informazione con rassegna stampa del mattino in diretta, telegiornali, sport, approfondimento, attualità e cultura.
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|6 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|6 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|6 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|6 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|6 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.