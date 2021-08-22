“In inverno si tornerà a sciare, dobbiamo alzare l’offerta turistica”. Così Massimo Garavaglia, ministro al turismo del governo Draghi, sceglie le Marche per una giornata di ascolto da nord a sud della regione.

Servizio di Lucio Cristino.

