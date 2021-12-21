La rivincita dello scudetto andrà in scena mercoledì sera alle 20 al PalaBadiali tra Città di Falconara e Pescara. In palio stavolta c'è la Supercoppa femminile di futsal. Gara che sarà trasmessa in diretta anche su E'-Tv Marche, canale 12

