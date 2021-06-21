Nessun nuovo caso di contagio nelle Marche, non accadeva da più di 10 mesi. “Bisogna però stare allerta per la variante Delta”, dice l’infettivologo Andrea Giacometti che poi apre allo stop alle mascherine all’aperto: “sono ottimista, si può”

