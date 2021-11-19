Jovanotti raddoppia. Il cantante torna sulle spiagge e nei parchi urbani con il Jova Beach Party. e come nel 2019 sceglie Lido di Fermo ma questa volta le giornate saranno due: il 5 e il 6 agosto.

Servizio di Laura Meda

