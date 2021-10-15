È terminata in via Marconi la protesta iniziata alle sette del mattino in via Mattei per dire no all’obbligo del green pass nei luoghi di lavoro. Tra traffico e cortei la lunga mattina di Ancona.
È terminata in via Marconi la protesta iniziata alle sette del mattino in via Mattei per dire no all’obbligo del green pass nei luoghi di lavoro. Tra traffico e cortei la lunga mattina di Ancona.
Informazione con rassegna stampa del mattino in diretta, telegiornali, sport, approfondimento, attualità e cultura.
|Cookie
|Durata
|Descrizione
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.