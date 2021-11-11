Nella settimana 3-9 novembre si registra un aumento dei nuovi casi (67,6%) rispetto alla settimana precedente. Lo evidenzia la Fondazione Gimbe. Nelle ultime 24 ore 230 positivi, 92 in provincia di Ancona. Calo dei ricoveri, una vittima

