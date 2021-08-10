Sono sei i sanitari, tra infermieri e Oss, degli Ospedali Riuniti di Ancona, che non si sono vaccinati e che sono destinatari delle lettere di avviso di ferie forzate per due giorni. Tra i sei, due avrebbero già chiesto di potersi vaccinare

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRI ARTICOLI DELLO STESSO AUTORE