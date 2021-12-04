L’Ancona Matelica torna a giocare al Del Conero. Domani pomeriggio alle 14.30 la sfida al Siena per ritrovare la vittoria casalinga. Il mister biancorosso Gianluca Colavitto sarà premiato come miglior allenatore emergente della scorsa stagione

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRI ARTICOLI DELLO STESSO AUTORE